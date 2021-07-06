News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:55 PM July 6, 2021   
Somewhere To Go shop

The new Somewhere To Go charity shop has opened in the Boulevard. - Credit: Barry Edwards

A new charity shop has opened up in Weston-super-Mare to support a drop-in centre for homeless people.

The Somewhere To Go shop, in Waterloo Street, was officially opened by Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton, and the mayoress Ms Kaylee Rose.

Somewhere To Go shop

Weston mayor Cllr James Clayton opening the new shop. - Credit: Barry Edwards

The charity shop will raise money for the drop-in centre, in the Boulevard, which provides around 25 to 40 meals every week day to people who are homeless or disadvantaged.

Visitors are also able to get advice on addiction, mental health, housing issues, and medical support from nurses.

More: Weston's night shelter closes due to lack of funding.

Barry Edwards, treasurer of Somewhere To Go, said: "It has been an awful 18 months since Covid-19 forced us to close our night shelter and that looks likely to remain closed as support for overnight accommodation is currently provided elsewhere while Covid is still around.

"It is expensive to run the day centre, for which we get very little financial support, so the shop is a way of generating the revenue needed to continue our drop-in day centre which is absolutely vital to the people we serve."

