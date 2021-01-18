Cosmetics company creates candle to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Published: 10:00 AM January 18, 2021

A cosmetics company from Weston is thriving during the pandemic, with products being shipped around the world.

Beauty Spot Cosmetics, which is the sister company of The Beauty Spot Weston, started manufacturing its own products a year ago and the business has seen a huge boost in trade throughout the pandemic.

It sells a wide range of products including eyeshadow, foundation, eyelashes, lipsticks, hair products, candles and wax melts.

Owners Lisa Filer, Hannah Love, Amber Goodman and Lauren West are thrilled at how quickly the business has taken off and have praised the people of Weston for their support.

They said: “We have the lockdown to thank for being able to find the time to push the business further than expected in this time.

“Our products are being delivered all around the UK and now posting internationally. We are all so extremely thankful for the town’s huge support to us.”

The team also designed a coffee and chocolate scented candle named Weston Super Mud which they dedicated to Weston Hospicecare.

The Weston Super Mud candle, which is raising money for Weston Hospicecare. - Credit: Beauty Spot Cosmetics

The first batch of the candles sold out within a few hours of going on sale and the business has decided to continue making the products indefinitely to support the Weston charity.

Proceeds from the candle sales go directly to Weston Hospicecare, which supports people with life-limiting conditions across North Somerset and Somerset.

The hospice, which is based in Uphill, has a 10-bed in-patient unit, 10 community nurses visiting patients at home, a day care and wellbeing centre, a family support team, bereavement councillors and many volunteers who act as befrienders.

Sue Kingman, from Weston Hospicecare, said: “It costs £4million a year to run the hospice, the government contributes 20 per cent of that cost so it leaves a very large amount of fundraising to do.

“The pandemic of course has had a big impact with our charity shops closed for months, events cancelled and community fundraising not possible.

“I’d like to thank Beauty Spot Cosmetics for donating the proceeds from the sale of the Weston Super Mud candle, which by the way smells gorgeous.”