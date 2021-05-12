Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
- Credit: Shane Dean
A Weston firm is looking to recruit 200 new staff as it embarks on an ambitious post Covid-19 expansion.
The Ascot Group has acquired its third site at Worle Park Way and plans to create 200 high quality jobs at their Google-esq facilities next to Worle railway station.
Jobs are available in management, digital marketing, web design, media, PR, technology as well as call-centre and customer services.
The new base also features an onsite gym, a café and lounge, and a happiness-boosting indoor ‘living wall’ to promote physical and mental wellbeing.
A three-day Covid-safe recruitment drive will take place from May 20 at the new state-of-the-art base.
And a new Ascot Academy will also train up hundreds of young people into quality apprenticeships in media, marketing and technology.
The plans are bucking local and national trends with many firms laying off workers and slashing investment following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ascot Group chief executive Andrew Scott said: “This is really exciting news for Worle, Weston and North Somerset.
“Covid-19 has devastated the British economy but we are determined to bounce back stronger, faster and better than ever before and our new headquarters at Worle Park Way is a launchpad for a positive and ambitious expansion to boost jobs and people’s lives.
“People often describe Weston as a commuter town for Bristol, but in the aftermath of Covid-19 nobody wants to commute.
"We are determined to build a world-class marketing, media and technology hotspot to help transform the town for generations. Working local means more time with family and friends and it’s better for the environment.”
Jobs will be available from junior level up to senior executive and technical roles, and the firm hopes to attract local people who may be commuting - with features like on-site parking, bike racks and electric vehicle charging points.
The Ascot Group currently employs 80 people across three sites in Worle and has clients all over the world. It chose Worle Park Way as its UK base due to the strategic location next to the train station, motorway network and Bristol International Airport.
To register for the recruitment event, log on to ascotgroup.co.uk/recruitment