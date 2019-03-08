New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre has a new manager, who hopes to make it the 'heart of our town'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jon Walton has been named the boss of the shopping centre, which is owned by North Somerset Council and home to shops like JD Sports, Wilko and Deichmann.

Mr Walton, who is from Bath, has replaced recently-retired Nick Cooke as boss - bringing retail and tourism experience from other parts of the country.

He has relocated from Scotland, where he managed a shopping centre in Glasgow and a business improvement district in Stirling, and Mr Walton hopes his 'vast experience' will help boost trade in Weston town centre.

He said: "I am really excited to join the team and I look forward to working with all our stakeholders to promote both the shopping centre and the wonderful town of Weston.

"Weston has so much to offer and I believe the Sovereign Shopping Centre should be at the heart of our town.

"There are exciting plans ahead and I am looking forward to working with the council to deliver the best possible experience for our customers and traders."

The council agreed a deal for the shopping centre worth more than £20million in 2018, with hopes of generating cash for services and breathing new life into the town centre.

More than 30 businesses occupy the Sovereign Shopping Centre, which has seen several businesses shut up shop in recent years including high street heavyweights Marks & Spencer.

Mark Canniford, the council's executive member for economic development, welcomed Mr Walton's appointment.

He said: "Jon's background and experience will be an invaluable asset both at the Sovereign Shopping Centre and in our work to ensure a vibrant and sustainable town centre."

Following its multi-million-pound investment, the council appointed consultants Montagu Evans to manage the shopping centre.

Patricia Beegan, partner at Montagu Evans, added: "We're very excited about working with Jon Walton on this scheme.

"Jon's vast experience of shopping centre management and marketing combined with his relentless energy and enthusiasm makes him an excellent fit for this new role."