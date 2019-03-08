New nursery opens in Weston

A childminder has opened a new nursery on Weston-super-Mare's Oldmixon estate.

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lee-Anne Lovegrove has set up DaisyChain Childcare, in Monkton Avenue, where her daughter used to attend nursery.

Lee-Anne has been a childminder for more than nine years and is delighted to have a new base for her business.

She said: "Our daughter used to attend the nursery which used to be on the site, so it's always held fond memories for both me and my husband.

"We have refurbished the nursery over the past three months with the help and support of the landlords.

"We have a designated baby room called little stars and the rainbow room is for our over twos and preschool."

The nursery is equipped to take up to 33 children per session and it is open all year round, with a strong emphasis on learning through play.

Lee-Anne has completed training around behaviour management, special educational needs and disabilities, speech and language, Makaton and is a trained Portage practitioner.

The nursery also has a huge outdoor play area and Lee-Anne has plans to extend it even further to benefit the youngsters.

DaisyChain's garden features mud kitchens, bug houses and a variety of play equipment.

She said: "We have added lots of new resources to stimulate children's learning and development and added lots of outdoor equipment which the children love.

"We believe it is important for children to spend time outdoors, so we encourage children to be outside as much as possible whatever the weather.

"We also have a massive focus on messy play and we have lots of equipment for the children to enjoy."

The landlord of the building, the ReeceR Group, has been a great help to Lee-Anne and her team in preparing the nursery.

She said: "We redesigned the interior layout and we now have a dedicated sleep room which has a viewing pane so we can visually check the babies while sleeping.

"We have also installed a window from the office into the under twos room which allows complete transparency with our youngest learners."

She added: "This is something we've always wanted to do but it was just finding the right place and the right opportunity.

"We are very excited about it."