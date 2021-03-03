New owners bring guest house back into family name

Published: 11:00 AM March 3, 2021

A couple is ‘delighted’ to bring a Somerset guest house back into the family name after nearly nine years.

Mark and Di Perrett are the new owners of The Old Rectory in Brean’s Church Road, and they are looking forward to welcoming people back to the guest house soon.

The Old Rectory in Brean, pre-Covid restrictions. - Credit: Mark & Diana Perrett

The Old Rectory has 20 rooms, two of which are located in the circa 1835 house, as well as a bar and tearooms. The gardens overlook the medieval church of St Bridget and the guest house is a five-minute drive from the beach.

Under Mark and Di’s ownership, one of the couple’s first tasks is to replace the children’s play area and carry out various maintenance works to the grounds and fish pond.

The guest house is around a 10-minute drive to Burnham and Berrow Golf Course and the tearooms can be used for functions such as birthdays, christenings and wakes.