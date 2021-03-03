News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

New owners bring guest house back into family name

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:00 AM March 3, 2021   
The Old Rectory in Brean.

The Old Rectory in Brean. - Credit: Mark & Diana Perrett

A couple is ‘delighted’ to bring a Somerset guest house back into the family name after nearly nine years. 

Mark and Di Perrett are the new owners of The Old Rectory in Brean’s Church Road, and they are looking forward to welcoming people back to the guest house soon. 

The Old Rectory in Brean, pre-Covid restrictions.

The Old Rectory in Brean, pre-Covid restrictions. - Credit: Mark & Diana Perrett

The Old Rectory has 20 rooms, two of which are located in the circa 1835 house, as well as a bar and tearooms. The gardens overlook the medieval church of St Bridget and the guest house is a five-minute drive from the beach.  

Under Mark and Di’s ownership, one of the couple’s first tasks is to replace the children’s play area and carry out various maintenance works to the grounds and fish pond. 

The guest house is around a 10-minute drive to Burnham and Berrow Golf Course and the tearooms can be used for functions such as birthdays, christenings and wakes. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Castlewood in Clevedon

Council's Clevedon offices could be redeveloped

Stephen Sumner

person
Baytree School artist's impression

Council agrees £14million budget for new special school site

Stephen Sumner

person
Wendy Bright alongside her younger sister, Hannah, will start their walk in Weston next month.

Sisters take on Weston walk in father’s memory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Flood alleviation scheme on outskirts of Weston completed

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus