New care service opens in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 February 2020

Owner, Grant Attwood, and registered manager Micala Small.

A new personalised care service for older people and adults with disabilities has opened up in Weston-super-Mare.

Right at Home North Somerset, which is based in St Georges, provides a quality homecare service which supports independent living.

Owner Grant Attwood and registered manager Micala Small are building a team of highly trained care-givers to deliver support and companionship within people's homes.

Grant said: "I decided to open Right at Home North Somerset after I realised the huge growing need for reliable, top quality in-home care that promotes people's independence and is delivered in the right way - with dignity and respect and a holistic approach to someone's wellbeing.

"We're looking for people with a dedicated and reliable approach, who take pride in helping others and are looking for a rewarding job role where they will be valued and well-supported."

