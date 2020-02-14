New care service opens in Weston

Owner, Grant Attwood, and registered manager Micala Small. Copyright retained by Kirsty Northover Photography. These images are for personal business use only. They are for the sole use o

A new personalised care service for older people and adults with disabilities has opened up in Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right at Home North Somerset, which is based in St Georges, provides a quality homecare service which supports independent living.

Owner Grant Attwood and registered manager Micala Small are building a team of highly trained care-givers to deliver support and companionship within people's homes.

Grant said: "I decided to open Right at Home North Somerset after I realised the huge growing need for reliable, top quality in-home care that promotes people's independence and is delivered in the right way - with dignity and respect and a holistic approach to someone's wellbeing.

"We're looking for people with a dedicated and reliable approach, who take pride in helping others and are looking for a rewarding job role where they will be valued and well-supported."