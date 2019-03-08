Advanced search

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 November 2019

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A new restaurant specialising in southern baked chicken is opening to customers in Weston-super-Mare this week.

Oscar 'n' Ollie's, in Oxford Street, serves chicken with a difference - it is baked not fried - making it healthier for diners.

Steve Fowell, also known as the School Chef, is opening the businesses with his son-in-law Lee Firth to share one of his greatest passions with fellow foodies.

He said: "I love chicken wings. Whenever we go anywhere, I always make a beeline for chicken wings. It's been my favourite for some time.

"I love deep fried chicken but it's just not good for you.

"I decided to come up with a healthier way of cooking it but still retaining all the taste.

"We bake it, rather than frying it.

"Everything is baked - we don't have any fryers in here. The eggs are cooked on a griddle."

Diners will be able to choose their chicken first, then pick their sauce - with options including honey, smoky, sweet barbecue, sweet chilli, sweet and sour, maple and crazy hot.

More: The School Chef signs copies of new book.

A range of dips and extras are available including chips, wedges, onion wings, homemade chilli, coleslaw, macaroni cheese, pulled pork and corn on the cob.

Customers can also order a burger and Oscar 'n' Ollie's has an extensive breakfast menu.

Steve said: "It's not a healthy takeaway, it's still chicken, burgers and chips, but it's healthier.

"We really are unique. We've found a way of doing it that doesn't compromise the flavour."

The restaurant is named after Steve's grandsons Oscar and Ollie and there is even a special dish on the menu for Oscar, who will not eat chicken or turkey unless it is called tucken.

Steve said: "We want this to be quite a cool place.

"We are not doing this to make money, we are doing it to make a brand.

"We want this brand to be as big as possible and we already have another planned for Bristol in April and Yate in the summer."

Steve, who has won numerous cooking awards, will also be serving up a wide range of exciting dishes for vegetarians and vegans including quorn fillets and wraps, baked halloumi sticks, barbecued pulled jackfruit and cauliflower wings.

All of the waste is compostable or recyclable and the restaurant has invested in a can crusher.

The business will open tomorrow (Friday).

