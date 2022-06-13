Plans for new café in Weston High Street submitted

The café would be in the former tReds store in Weston High Street - Credit: Google

Plans for a new cafe in Weston have been submitted.

The application would see Sunshine Café open at 48 High Street - the former tReds shoe shop.

As well as changing the use of the premises, from retail to a food outlet, the planning application also outlines changes to the property, including the replacement of doors and windows and new signage.

"The property is an assumed late-Victorian or Edwardian property over three floors, and the premises lie within the Weston-super-Mare conservation area," the application says.

It adds: "The premises were recently occupied by a shoe retailer but the new owner has negotiated a tenancy with the applicant, who wishes to run a hot food café.

"He has started the works (mostly internal and thus not relevant to planning) and had applied for the necessary food standards licenses etc."

How the new Sunshine Café could look - Credit: NSC

The whole shop frontage would be 'upgraded' the application says, with new window framing and new doors.

The scheme will now be considered by North Somerset Council.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk, application reference 22/P/1129/FUL.