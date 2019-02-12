Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Thatchers advert to air during top sporting events

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 13 February 2019

The new Thatchers Cider ad will be aired during some of this year's top sporting events and shows.

The new Thatchers Cider ad will be aired during some of this year's top sporting events and shows.

Archant

Thatchers Cider has released a new TV commercial which viewers can see during some of the year’s top sporting events and shows.

The commercial follows an unexpectedly slow race car driving through iconic West Country landmarks with the Thatchers ‘spokesperson’ who was first seen in the cidermaker’s hot air balloon ad in 2017.

The message to viewers is – why settle for something which is not perfect?

Martin Thatcher, managing director of the Sandford business, and chief cidermaker Richard Johnson also make cameos in the advert.

Viewers will be able to see the commerical during the Six Nations Rugby, The Grand National, the Cricket World Cup, Game Of Thrones, the Great British Bake Off and the Women’s Football World Cup.

The TV campaign is accompanied by a new series of short films for digital channels.

Most Read

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Top council jobs with six-figure salaries vacant months after departures

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal for volunteers to help keep speeding down in Locking Castle

Locking Castle, speedwatch volunteers Andrea Stevens and Steven Taplin with PCSO's Heather Searle and Bee Mazur. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

REVIEW: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is comedy genius

Caprice, Cooper and Sam try to fool the FBI agent. Picture: Robert Day

Open day held for ‘fully-sustainable’ sports complex ahead of opening

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists