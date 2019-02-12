New Thatchers advert to air during top sporting events

The new Thatchers Cider ad will be aired during some of this year's top sporting events and shows. Archant

Thatchers Cider has released a new TV commercial which viewers can see during some of the year’s top sporting events and shows.

The commercial follows an unexpectedly slow race car driving through iconic West Country landmarks with the Thatchers ‘spokesperson’ who was first seen in the cidermaker’s hot air balloon ad in 2017.

The message to viewers is – why settle for something which is not perfect?

Martin Thatcher, managing director of the Sandford business, and chief cidermaker Richard Johnson also make cameos in the advert.

Viewers will be able to see the commerical during the Six Nations Rugby, The Grand National, the Cricket World Cup, Game Of Thrones, the Great British Bake Off and the Women’s Football World Cup.

The TV campaign is accompanied by a new series of short films for digital channels.