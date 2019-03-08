Touch table helps people with dementia at Weston care home

A Weston care home has invested in a new high-tech touch table to help people with dementia.

Activities co-ordinator April Lewis showing residents how to use the touch table.

Manor Park nursing home, in Ellenborough Park North, has bought the touch table - know as the 'tiny tablet' - which has sensory and learning apps to engage people with dementia.

Home manager Lauren Barnes hopes the new technology would enrich residents' lives and help them maintain some independence.

She said: "The positive effect it's generated is brilliant.

"There's been so much laughter and wonder.

"The touch table stimulates physical and mental activity and helps to boost mood.

"It encourages the residents to experience new sensations and to reminisce."

The tablet, which as manufactured by Inspired Interaction, was designed to be used in education settings such as nurseries and preschools, but the company discovered it could also help the elderly and people with dementia.