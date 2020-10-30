Advanced search

Shop Local: New zero waste shop for Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 30 October 2020

Clare inside her new zero waste store.

Clare inside her new zero waste store.

Archant

A new zero waste shop has opened in Weston-super-Mare giving shoppers the chance to stock up on food essentials and cleaning products.

Weston's new zero waste store.Weston's new zero waste store.

Clare Morris, has set up Good & Proper in Regent Street in place of Coco’s Canteen.

Clare, who already has a Good & Proper branch in Bristol Temple Meads, changed the name of her Weston café in February to bring the brands together.

After reopening under the new name, she decided to launch a zero waste shop inside the premises and she said the feedback since it opened earlier this month has been ‘amazing’.

Clare said: “I’m excited because we don’t have anything in Weston and I really want people to come in and look around.

Clare inside Good & Proper.Clare inside Good & Proper.

“As a shopper, I would be excited about this kind of shop. It’s a bit different than the usual.

“It’s not just about filling up, but we’ve got some really great things you can’t get elsewhere.”

Clare says she has taken over the mantle from Holly Law, who had established a loyal customer base with Replenish, before it closed down in April.

She said: “Holly had done such an amazing job of gaining trusted relationships with customers. I really felt there was a need for a zero waste store and it’s been so well received. It’s been amazing, people have come in to say thanks for doing it.”

Good & Proper Zero stocks food items including nuts, pasta, split peas, herbs, spices, quinoa, sugar flour and dried fruit.

Shoppers can pop in with their containers and fill up with store cupboard essentials, laundry detergent, soap and shampoo along with art and crafts and items including ceramic travel mugs.

The shop also stocks products such as peanut butter, honey from Cheddar, vegan chocolate bars, teas, coffees and vegan pick and mix sweets which have proved extremely popular.

Good & Proper café also offers wholesome food using healthy and nutritious ingredients.

Clare decided not to reopen the inside seating area in the café due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she has allocated half of the space for the zero waste store.

She said: “We’ve decided not to reopen the inside. I felt it was too small and I was worried about social distancing.

“We are still half as a café and utilising outside space and allowing people to come in and refill.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus cases in North Somerset rise above regional average

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in North Somerset.

Remembrance Sunday 2020 - What events are taking place this year?

The Remembrance Sunday parade in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Reds over-50s show encouraging signs during a promising start to campaign

Weston overs 50s Reds walking football team ahead of the new season. Picture: Weston Walking Football

Weston under-11 girls make history with first-ever match against Hornets opponents

Weston under-11s girls ahead of their debut match with Hornets under-11s. Back Row: Gwinnie Golding, Lexi Dearing, Erin Raymond, Bella Whiting, Tilly Parfitt, Poppy Prince, Finlaye Horler, Front Row: Chloe Mullins, Erin Goode, Lola Heath, Rose McGuire Kaycee Deacon

Sudden death success during Alan Holt Knockout allows Bickell to take the headlines

Steve Thomas and Dave Bickell met in the final of the Alan Holt Knockout at Weston