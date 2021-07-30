News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Weston's youngest funeral director achieves qualifications

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:26 AM July 30, 2021   
Luke Reynolds The Elms Funeral Directors

Luke Reynolds is the youngest fully qualified funeral director in and around Weston. - Credit: The Elms Funeral Directors

The newest member of a family-run business in Weston has gained his qualification in funeral directing.

Luke Reynolds is the third generation of funeral directors from The Elms Funeral Directors, in Baker Street.

Luke is the youngest fully qualified funeral director in and around Weston, having completed both his funeral arranging and administration, and funeral directing diplomas.

He has now become a member of the British Institute of Funeral Directors, an organisation which strives for the highest possible standards when it comes to arranging and conducting services.

Luke said: "It is a great honour to achieve such a prestigious qualification, being fully qualified gives great peace of mind to families who are entrusting us with their loved ones.”

Luke has been working at The Elms Funeral Directors since the age of 16 and has helped many families at their time of need.

He added: "It is such a rewarding vocation, helping families through one of life’s most difficult times."

Weston-super-Mare News

