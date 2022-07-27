Weston sportswear supplier opens second store

A Weston teamwear supplier has opened a second shop in the town to keep up with demand - and plans to expand its offering.

NK Sports, which has operated out of a base at Station Road, Worle, has now opened a second outlet on the High Street.

The shop, which will also offer sportswear for local clubs, schools and more as well as accessories and teamwear for individuals, opened on Thursday, July 14.

It is open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as 9am to noon on Saturdays.

"We have opened the shop to help us be able to keep up with the growth of our teamwear business and provide an enhanced service to our clubs, colleges and academies," said Jack Askins, head of teamwear at NK Group, which runs the stores.

"It will be a hub for our Teamwear division with in house production facilities as well as the all important retail shop.

"The customer facing shop front will help us to improve our service to some of the biggest sports clubs in the area of whom we are proud to supply kit for.

"It will allow members of the community to try kit and see physical samples before placing orders.

"Moving forward, we will also look to provide sports goods and accessories to support customer needs."

And he said the new store would make visiting easier for customers.

"I would personally like to thank the team here at NK and the brands we work with for their support in getting the shop open but most importantly all our customers and we hope this will make your shopping experience with us even more convenient," Mr Askins added.