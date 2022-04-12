Noah's Ark Zoo Farm scoops ANOTHER top award

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm has won a silver award at a prestigious regional awards event.

The attraction, at Wraxall, scooped the silver in the Large Visitor Attraction of the year category at the South West Tourism Awards, which took place at Sandy Park Stadium, Exeter, on Thursday (April 7).

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm was presented the silver award at the ceremony, facing tough competition from the Minack Theatre (gold award winner), Moors Valley Country Park and the Forest and Dorset Museum.

"These awards give us a real opportunity to receive feedback from an independent panel of judges and help us to improve the visitor experience year on year," said Rhian Gunstone, visitor experience and events coordinator.

"We are extremely proud that this award recognises all the improvements we are continuing to make. It is fantastic recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic."

The Noah's Ark Zoo Farm meercats with an award - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

The award follows the local Bristol Bath and Somerset Awards, held in February, where the zoo was presented with the gold for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, as well as the Winner of Winners Award and a silver for education co-ordinator, Paula Tackle, as an Unsung Hero.

"This is awesome, yet another award and more recognition for our continued efforts," said David Bennett, visitor operations manager.

"I am so proud to be part of this team."