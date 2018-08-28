Which are Weston’s best businesses?

Holly Law opening her new store, Replenish Weston. Archant

Dozens of Weston’s best businesses and brightest brains have been praised for their efforts and are in line to win awards.

John Penrose MP with Julie and Paul Batts of Outdoors & Active. John Penrose MP with Julie and Paul Batts of Outdoors & Active.

The nominations for Weston Business Awards 2019 have been revealed, as Weston Chamber of Commerce celebrates the town’s best enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The ceremony will take place at the Grand Pier on February 1, with 38 nominees chosen for the 12 categories – and Weston’s top brass is sure to be in attendance to toast the town’s top traders.

Sue Shillabeer, president of the chamber of commerce, told the Mercury the celebration, which will be held for the fifth time, will be bigger and better than ever.

She said: “There’s been a greater response this year and very strong competition which just goes to show we have a lot of committed and talented business people in our town.

“We’re in for an exciting awards dinner in February. We’re delighted to be shining a light on local businesses whose success and contribution is vital to the economic prosperity of our town.”

Female entrepreneurs dominate this year’s Vickie Brett memorial award for businesswoman of the year, the top prize of the annual awards evening.

Bev and Sarah Milner-Simonds, the duo behind the immensely successful eat:Festivals, won the prize in 2018 and are nominated again after another prosperous year.

Also nominated is Kerry O’Neill, manager of The Stable creative hub in Wadham Street, and Clare Morris of Coco’s Canteen in Regent Street.

The Green Business of the Year award will celebrate the town’s most environmentally friendly firms, with Replenish Weston, Bijou B&B and The Kind Living Salon receiving nominations.

Independent Pet Co, Outdoors & Active, Poptastic and Worle Village Butcher have been put forward in the independent retailer category.

The Sian Lloyd-Jones Award for best new business will go to either Hullabollos Lemonade, Karunta Sportswear or Lock & Code Escape Rooms, while eat:Festivals, Weston Beach Race and Weston Visitor Information Centre have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to tourism.

Tickets are available at www.westonchamber.org.uk/awards