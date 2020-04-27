There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless
PUBLISHED: 11:39 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 27 April 2020
Archant
A popular butcher’s shop in Worle High Street has now fully reopened after prioritising delivering meat, dairy and staple-item food boxes to customers in Weston and surrounding areas for the past few weeks, as well as supporting charities.
Meatbox Worle’s new team of head butcher Graham Williams, supported by Roy Gough, is welcoming customers to the store from 10am-3pm, Tuesday to Saturday, while maintaining social distancing, using card payments-only.
Meatbox spokesman Luke Hasell said: “This is a super exciting moment for us as we’ve worked very hard to re-open the shop, despite these very unusual times.”
The team has also been working with The Bristol Food Union and Covid-19 mutual aid groups which support vulnerable people with donations and deliveries. The shop recently donated 100kg of pork ribs to the kitchens set up by TV chef Josh Eggleton and a network of chefs, suppliers and volunteers who create nutritious ready meals for the homeless, NHS workers and vulnerable families.
Pre-ordered items for collection and a delivery service is available through the website www.meatboxshop.com and the facebook page www.facebook.com/worlebutchers
