Free business seminars in Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:29 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 02 September 2019

The project is backed by Weston's BID and chamber of commerce, plus the Federation for Small Businesses. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council

Free retail seminars designed to improve businesses in Weston will be held in the coming weeks.

Tips on making window displays attractive to shoppers, security and marketing will be given.

North Somerset Council has teamed up with Heritage England to run three sessions.

The first will be on visual merchandising on September 17, with Weston Hospicecare's director of retail Gemma Turner leading it.

She will discuss window dressing at the meeting on October 15.

Andrew Sharman, founder of South Weston Business Crime Centre, will discuss minimising thefts, and retail consultant Fran Riseley will talk about marketing ideas at the final session on November 19.

All the free events will take place at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, from 6-8pm.

Attendees can grab a drink at 5.45pm and there is no need to book a place.

