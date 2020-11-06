Businesses offered £3k in matched funds by council

Cllr James Tonkin. Picture: NSC Archant

North Somerset Council is offering grants of up to £3,000 in matched funds to help businesses promote cycling or walking.

Previously the grants have helped a range of enterprises including providing Bristol Airport staff with a fleet of bikes.

The grants are up to 50:50 match-funded in order to improve cycling and walking-related provision on site.

Cllr James Tonkin said; “We know that each business is different and welcome applications for any scheme that will help a business encourage more of its staff, customers or service users to walk and cycle more.

“To leave the car at home more often; or to carry out its business in a cleaner, greener way.”

Last year, 48 grants were approved by the council with organisations paying more than £86,000 in match-funding.

Applications are processed on a first-come-first-served basis.

To submit a grant application for your business, log on to www.travelwest.info/businesses/north-somerset