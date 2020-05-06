There with you: Caring funeral firm reaches out to key workers

As a gesture of appreciation for key workers, a funeral director is offering a reduced-price package during lockdown.

A J Lock Caring Funerals, which has branches in Weston and Burnham, has introduced a £2,000 service for key workers and their families.

Owner Tony Lock said: “During this uncertain time, we all want to do our best to support our community and show our appreciation for key workers who have been keeping essential services running.

“Key workers are doing a fantastic job and showing amazing spirit in these hard times.

“They are on the frontline during this pandemic, so should the worst happen we want to be here for them and their families.”

The service is called A J Lock Caring Key Service and includes all fees, and Tony is always available for help and advice about pre-paid plans.

