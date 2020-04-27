There With You: Locking pub feeds police and community

Gravy providing the finishing touch to the takeaway roast dinners. Archant

Feeding police officers and delivering food to vulnerable people in the community for free has been keeping a Weston pub in business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers picking up their free meals from the Coach House car park. Police officers picking up their free meals from the Coach House car park.

The Coach House, in Locking, has stayed open during lockdown cooking hot meals and delivering them to villagers using a contactless system and a fresh pair of gloves for each preparation and delivery.

Manager Jack Taylor said: “We got in contact with the local police force and said we would like to cook them dinner as a thank you for the tough job they do in stressful times like this and we did almost 20 meals for them. They were very pleased and thankful.”

The pub is serving Sunday roasts and other pub meals at a fraction of the usual cost and delivering to Locking, Locking Camp, Banwell, Haywood Village and Elborough, Tuesday to Saturday 12-2pm and 5-8pm and 12-5pm on Sundays.

And to honour the hard work the NHS frontline staff are doing for the nation, Jack and chef Mark Romans are planning to dye their hair NHS blue on Sunday (April 26). Anyone wishing to join them or donate can do so via gofundme.com/goblueforyou