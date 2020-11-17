Pubs running takeaway and collections during lockdown

Published: 6:00 PM November 17, 2020

Customers and staff at The Black Cat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Pubs and breweries across Weston are adapting their services as they continue to pull pints during the second lockdown.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown from November 5, non-essential shops were ordered to close until December 2, which included public houses.

Many establishments across the Mercury patch have set up delivery and collection services to ensure drinkers can support them in lockdown.

Which pubs are operating delivery services?

The Black Cat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The Black Cat Micropub is running a home delivery service every weekend.

The menu will be published on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, with deliveries on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon and evenings.

Prices start at £3 a pint for ale and cider and will be available in two and four-pint containers, with a delivery charge of £2.50 on orders below £20.

The High Street pub is also be delivering a variety of locally-sourced smoked cheeses, and local free-range eggs.

Orders can be placed by searching The Black Cat Micropub on Facebook, emailing invertedfirkin@gmail.com, or by texting 07735 880573.

Landlords Kaylie and Tom Conibear with daughter Elsie at the Brit Bar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The Brit Bar launched its beer shuttle delivery service last week.

Its cask ale home delivery service is available on three guest beers and Lilley's Cider.

A four pint space pouch costs £11 while two are £20 and include a free bag of nuts or crisps.

Orders can be placed by messaging its Facebook page, with delivery free of charge up to homes on the edge of Weston.

Food and drink deliveries are available from the Duke of Oxford.

Delivery and collection is available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4-8.30pm, with roast dinners every Sunday throughout November.

Orders must be placed in advance by calling the pub on 01934 417762, messaging it on Facebook or visiting www.dukeofoxford.co.uk.

Licensee Simon Blaker at The Borough Arms pub. - Credit: Archant

The Borough Arms is running a takeaway menu from Thursday to Saturday from 5-9pm and Sunday roast dinners on Sunday's from noon to 2pm.

Orders must be placed through its Facebook page or by calling 01934 283108.

Jenny Box,Tom Stephen and their son Stan from The Old Inn pub, are doing food deliveries to villagers in Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

In Congresbury, the Old Inn has set up a takeaway and delivery menu for villagers on Wednesday's and Friday's from 5.30-8pm and on Sunday's from noon to 2.30pm.

Orders can be placed on 01934 832270.

Which breweries am I able to buy drinks from?

Scott Pinkstone of Pinkers Craft Brewery. Picture: Louisa Pinkstone - Credit: Archant

Pinkers Craft Brewery will be running a delivery service to homes in Weston.

Orders can be placed through its Facebook page.

Pitchfork Ales, which runs the Fork 'n' Ale Taproom, is continuing its drive thru collection service from its brewery in Hewish.

Orders can be placed online and delivery slots are available at www.BeerDriveThru.com.

In Sandford, Thatchers Cider Shop remains open seven days a week.

Two-metre spacing is in place in the shop to allow for social distancing, with hand sanitiser and a heat sensor provided on arrival.

The shop is only accepting credit or debit card payments.

Barrelled cider is available from the tap, with refillable containers provided, as well as locally-sourced cheese, chutney and fudge for sale.

Cheddar Ales. - Credit: Archant

Cheddar Ales is open from Monday to Saturday 2-4pm.

The brewery has bottles, bag-in-box or fill your own container for takeaways.

It is also selling a selection of Christmas gift packs. All products to be consumed off its licensed premises.

An online shop has also been set up at www.cheddarales.co.uk.

Orders are available either for local pick-up or delivery by courier.

Bag-in-box beers come in five, 10 or 20-litre sizes.

In Wrington, Twisted Oak Brewery has partnered with Made In North Somerset so drinkers can order its beers online.

Cases of 12 beers are available for delivery or collection. Orders can be placed at made.innorthsomerset.co.uk/#/shop/twisted-oak-brewery/boarding.

Twisted Oak is continuing to deliver fresh cask ale locally on a Friday with its Friday craft club.

Brewers pour a different beer every Friday and deliver it fresh ready for the weekend.

Delivery is available to addresses in Wrington, Redhill, Langford, Churchill, Congresbury, Yatton, Kingston Seymour and Kenn.

To order email info@twistedoakbrewery.co.uk with your name, address and beer of choice by end of play on Thursday for delivery on Friday.