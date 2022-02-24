Cheddar play centre recognised for two tourism awards

Ocean Adventurers in Cheddar was shortlisted for two awards - Credit: Ocean Adventurers

An indoor play centre in Cheddar is celebrating after being recognised for two prestigious awards.

Ocean Adventurers, in Cheddar, were awarded bronze in both the New Tourism Business Award and Resilience and Innovation Award categories at the 2022 Bristol, Bath & Somerset Tourism Awards.

Director of the company, Tom Filer, said they were 'delighted' with the accolades.

"We are so delighted to be the first indoor play site to have ever reached the finals," he said.

"Being shortlisted as a finalist is a testament to the hard work of our teams and the amazing support that our customers have shown over what has been a difficult two years since the pandemic began."

The awards, which are in their sixth year, recognise tourism businesses that have

excelled in a particular area, demonstrated excellence or succeeded against the odds showing resilience and innovation.

The shortlists were compiled after a rigorous selection process, including site visits, interviews and a judging panel of industry experts.

However, this is not the first recognition Ocean Adventurers has received recently.

The company's most recent success came in September, when the company was awarded the Visit England Rose as a Quality Assured Visitor Attraction and Tourist Destination.

They also opened a second play centre - Space Adventurers - in Taunton last summer.