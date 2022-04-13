News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Business

Cheers! Worle pub crowned the best in Somerset

person

Paul Jones

Published: 4:02 PM April 13, 2022
The Old Kings Head, in Worle, came out top for Somerset

The Old Kings Head, in Worle, came out top for Somerset - Credit: Google

A Worle pub has been crowned the best in Somerset.

The Old Kings Head came out top of tree at the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The awards, which organisers say 'put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight', handed out awards to more than 100 pubs across the UK.

The winners were selected after being scored across a number of operational categories and will be officially crowned at a presentation evening in London on June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: "With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 county winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit."

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston shop scoops award for vibrant shopfront
  2. 2 New art for sea wall revealed after public vote
  3. 3 No front-of-house drug testing at 2022 Glastonbury Festival
  1. 4 Edith celebrates 100th birthday - and says dancing is key
  2. 5 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
  3. 6 Popular Weston Hospicecare fundraiser to return
  4. 7 Noah's Ark Zoo Farm scoops ANOTHER top award
  5. 8 Major route to Bristol to close for FIVE DAYS for tree work
  6. 9 Visit Steep Holm, island custodians have urged
  7. 10 Weston girl, 3, to walk a mile for NHS who saved her nan's life

The South West winners at this year's awards were:
Bristol: The Ostrich 
Cornwall: The Fox's Revenge 
Devon: The Thatched Tavern 
Dorset: The Pavilion Arms 
Gloucestershire: The Frogmill 
Somerset: The Old King's Head, Worle 
Wiltshire: The Bradley Hare 

Weston-super-Mare News
Worle News

Don't Miss

The incident unfolded on the A371 Locking Moor Road in Weston

Man punched in the face after row at Weston traffic lights

Paul Jones

person
Grand Pier fireworks display. Picture: Ned Chapman

Grand Pier Fireworks at Sea event tonight CANCELLED due to...

Paul Jones

person
Green waste and recycling collections have been missed. Picture: Tony Gussin

North Somerset Council

Bin strikes: Council issues advice to households as walkout looms

Carrington Walker

person
Weston sex assault probe CCTV

Police issue CCTV image as part of Weston sex assault probe

Paul Jones

person