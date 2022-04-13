Cheers! Worle pub crowned the best in Somerset

The Old Kings Head, in Worle, came out top for Somerset - Credit: Google

A Worle pub has been crowned the best in Somerset.

The Old Kings Head came out top of tree at the 2022 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The awards, which organisers say 'put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight', handed out awards to more than 100 pubs across the UK.

The winners were selected after being scored across a number of operational categories and will be officially crowned at a presentation evening in London on June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: "With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 county winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit."

The South West winners at this year's awards were:

Bristol: The Ostrich

Cornwall: The Fox's Revenge

Devon: The Thatched Tavern

Dorset: The Pavilion Arms

Gloucestershire: The Frogmill

Somerset: The Old King's Head, Worle

Wiltshire: The Bradley Hare