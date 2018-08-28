Oxhouse Fitness Centre opens new base next to Weston Football Club

Adam and his team at the new Oxhouse. Picture: Eleanor Young Eleanor Young

A Weston man’s ‘lifetime dream’ has come true as he opened a new fitness centre with his friends near the town centre this week.

Adam Stanton, aged 33, opened Oxhouse in February 2015 in a bid to share his love of fitness, martial arts and strength and conditioning with his friends and family.

He told the Mercury: “I often had a following from friends and always loved helping others. With a group of friends from all sporting backgrounds, we always wanted a place of our own where we could express our training style and collective knowledge.

“A small unit became available close to my home so I thought it was a chance to do what I love professionally.”

Oxhouse outgrew its old North Worle base, at the Oxhouse Industrial Estate in Ebdon Road, so Adam jumped at the chance to move into a sports hall at Weston Football Club, in Winterstoke Road.

Over the past few weeks, Adam has been working with Clevedon-based gym installers UK Supreme Fitness to transform the hall into a fitness centre for Weston.

Adam said: “The enhanced, functional fitness centre will help the residents achieve their health and fitness goals in a facility like no other where fitness progress is equaled with fun.

“Each class is coached so you do not need a gym membership and a personal trainer.

“We provide this experience all included in our classes, our coaches will take you and the class through a workout scaled to your own fitness level where you work through a new challenge each day as an individual or in a team.

“The moving process has been a lot of hard work but very rewarding to see the end results and a lifetime dream come true.

“We have a strong community who have dug deep and given their time freely to help out anywhere they can and we could not have done it without them.”

Adam hopes Oxhouse will be a fitness centre ‘for the whole family’, for beginners to top athletes.

The gym will also be working with its new neighbours, the football club, to offer coached classes and fitness sessions to the first team.

Oxhouse was due to open yesterday (Wednesday) and there will be an open day on Saturday, featuring free taster sessions for fitness and kids classes.