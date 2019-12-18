Advanced search

Restaurant wins people's favourite award

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 December 2019

Yeo Valley Canteen picking up the award.

Yeo Valley Canteen picking up the award.

Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

A Blagdon restaurant has been honoured with a sustainability award from world-renowned chef, Raymond Blanc.

The team at Yeo Valley canteen are delighted to have been chosen as the People's Favourite Restaurant at the Food Made Good Awards, recognising the restaurant's sustainable approach to sourcing and producing food.

The public voted in their thousands for their favourite restaurant from a shortlist of five nominees curated by Delicious magazine and the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

Chef, Paul Collins, food ambassador for Yeo Valley, accepted the award from Raymond Blanc.

Paul said: "For us, it is about supporting British farmers and producers that surround us here in Somerset and who share our values and ethos. What started as a staff canteen is now open to the general public.

"We offer the same menu we give to our staff, at incredible prices with probably the best view of any restaurant in the country."

