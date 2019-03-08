Advanced search

Benefits package worth almost £50k donated to hospice workers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 April 2019

Perks Direct managing director Derek Vaughan meets Weston Hospicecare’s fundraising director Mark Flower at the Somerset Business Show.

An employee benefits company has donated a package worth nearly £50,000 to Weston Hospicecare – and will make a cash contribution to the charity for any other companies which also sign up.

Perks Direct operates nationwide, securing cut-price deals for its members from a host of high street retailers and big-name leisure companies.

Firms pay a subscription to access these deals on behalf of all of their workers, who can save an average of around £1,200 per year each on typical spending.

Perks Direct is making this benefit available for free to every member of staff and volunteer at Weston Hospicecare – and with around 140 staff and 700 volunteers, this amounts to a £48,000 gift.

Perks Direct managing director Derek Vaughan has also pledged 10 per cent of the membership fees from any other firms from the Weston Hospicecare area who sign up via the exclusive link below.

Derek said: “I know it takes a special kind of person to look after someone they have never met before; it’s a job which so many people would be unable to do – yet unfortunately, so many of us are likely to one day need that service.

“Perks Direct is a company which is keen to give something back, and I know it matters to many other companies too to be able to support their local community, so we hope plenty will take this opportunity to do so.”

Savings on offer to Perks Direct members average about a 30 per cent reduction on walk-up prices at major theme parks, but can be as high as 50 per cent on 24/7 cinema deals.

The hospice’s fundraising director Mark Flower said: “We’re enormously grateful to Derek and Perks Direct for this generous support of Weston Hospicecare, and I’m sure the team here will be looking forward to exploring the many money-saving deals on offer.

“I hope other companies across Weston and North Somerset will also take a look at what’s on offer – not only can they secure some fabulous benefits for their work force, but they can do so in the knowledge that they will also be delivering some much-needed funds to a charity which means so much to their community.”

Sign up to access the benefits via this exclusive link at https://form.jotformeu.com/90861537981367

