Pub to demolish North Somerset pub refused

Published: 9:56 PM March 4, 2021

A bid to demolish a Tickenham pub to make way for up to seven houses has failed.

Star Inn director Stean Williams tried to get permission in principle but was rejected by North Somerset Council due to the impact on the greenbelt.

Parish councillors said they wanted to see the Clevedon Road pub remain but after many attempts to make it viable 'its closure seems inevitable'.

They said the building’s demolition would be a significant loss to the village, and it should be kept as a community facility or used to support local businesses.

One supporter of the plans said Tickenham needs small houses more than 'another mediocre pub selling dreary food', but an objector said with some imagination and ingenuity it could become an 'extremely viable business.

Another questioned the timing of the plans during a pandemic when the hospitality industry is in 'turmoil', adding: “Well run and well supported pubs are ready to burst back into life when guidance allows.”

Others criticised the 'incredibly dangerous' access, but backers said there would be less traffic if it was used as housing.

There has been a pub on the site since at least the 17th century. The Star Inn is rated 4.5 out of five on Trip Advisor.

It sells itself as a 'suave restaurant/sports bar that constantly plays host to the most trendy and sophisticated of Bristol’s finest'.

With the lockdown being eased, it has announced that it plans to reopen the beer garden on April 12.

Assessing the application, North Somerset Council officers said: “Whilst there would be some benefits of providing seven dwellings here (such as benefits to the local economy during construction and benefits to local services), the benefits would be limited and would not outweigh the harm caused to the openness of the greenbelt and other harm caused by the loss of a non designated heritage asset, the unjustified loss of a community facility and the harm to the character of the area.”