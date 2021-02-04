Plans unveiled to demolish former hotel for housing

Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2021

A proposal to convert a former Somerset hotel site into a new residential development has been revealed.

Owner of Rookery Manor, Ian Clapp, has submitted an outline planning application to Sedgemoor District Council to convert the hotel, restaurant and wedding centre in Edingworth, near Weston, into a site for new housing.

The proposal outlines plans to ‘demolish all buildings’- with exception of the garage conversion on the west side of the site - as well as to ‘level the site’.

The news comes after Rookery Manor closed down last year due to financial difficulties faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the planning statement to the council, the application said: “The business of Rookery Manor existed until March 2020. With the onslaught of the pandemic, the business was unable to operate and consequently lost vast amounts of money.

“There’s been no income since March and with great reluctance, the finance lenders withdrew support and the business no longer operates.

“It finally ceased trading at the end of August 2020.

“It is now a shell of redundant buildings and has become a brownfield site. In line with current planning policy, the owners seek to realise money and partially recoup their losses through the sale of the site for residential development.”

The plans say the change of use relates ‘visually and appropriately’ to its surroundings and the application seeks approval in principle with all matters reserved for a further planning application at a later date.

The letter added: “The proposal is to demolish all buildings and level the site. The exception of this is the garage conversion on the west side of the site.

“There is an extant permission for three self-contained apartments and it is therefore proposed that these units remain within the development site. An application is currently with the LPA to remove condition three of the permission to allow all-year-round use.

“All public service facilities exist. Access through design of the development will remain for the use of the lodges beyond to the south.

“Existing soft landscaping will remain and will be supplemented by additional trees and shrubs. Such a proposal will be submitted with the reserved matters application.”

The buildings will be of traditional design and landscaping and will provide ‘natural screening on the east, south and west boundaries’.