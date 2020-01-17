Popular preschool moves onto Mead Vale school site

Julie McCallum manager and joint owner of Play and Learn Preschool with staff and children, pictured with head teacher Jason Nicolaides in their new building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A thriving preschool has moved onto a school site in Worle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Play and Learn Preschool is now based at Mead Vale Primary School, in Kestrel Drive.

The preschool, which has been running for four years, previously met at Mead Vale Community Centre.

However, Mead Vale Primary School was keen for the preschool to be based on the site.

Play and Learn Preschool Julie McCallum (manager/joint owner) and children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Play and Learn Preschool Julie McCallum (manager/joint owner) and children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More: Outstanding Ofsted for Worle preschool.

Owners Julie McCallum and Julie Ross said: "We were very happy to move our preschool as the children benefit from being on a school site and it's a good transition for them when they start school.

"We have many years of experience in working with young children and their families and for our first Ofsted inspection we were graded outstanding in all areas."

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Julie McCallum and Julie Ross own another Play and Learn Preschool which is based at Worle Village Primary School.

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON