Talent show judge releases book on postnatal depression

Published: 4:00 PM November 26, 2020

Rachel Mason's Not the Only One is available to purchase on Amazon. - Credit: Rachel Mason

An award-winning Yatton musician has topped Amazon's book chart with personal accounts of postnatal depression.

Rachel Mason published Not The Only One following her own experiences after childbirth.

The singer-songwriter, who featured as a judge on Sky TV's Sing: A Cappella, revealed she felt alone in her struggles with postnatal depression due to a lack of similar stories.

Rachel said: "I wish I had a book full of real stories of parents getting through this difficult time.

"After some research, this kind of book was hard to find - so I decided I would write it.”

Twenty-five experiences, from mums and dads, feature throughout the book.

Rachel stated she had connected with the majority of these people through social media - where they would discuss one another's battle.

- Credit: Rachel Mason

She added: "I mentioned to them that I wish I had heard their stories when I was going through the worst of my postnatal depression.

"When I had the idea for the book they were all kind enough to allow me to include their stories."

Shortly after the book's release, Not The Only One topped Amazon's book chart - with touching reviews left on the website.

As well as personal tales from parents, the book features poems and song lyrics.

Rachel was crowned International Female Singer of the Year by the International Singer-Songwriters Association this year, partly due to the sensitive subject matter portrayed in her music.

- Credit: Rachel Mason

She said: "My hope is that the material in this book will make new parents feel less alone in their mental health journey."

A review of the book describes the stories as 'warm hugs lifting from the pages/ - a level of feedback which Rachel was taken aback by.

She added: "The feedback has been truly humbling.

"Hearing from the people who have already found comfort and support from my book is amazing."

The book is free to read for Kindle Unlimited members and will cost £5.99 for regular Kindle users.

Paperback copies are priced at £7.99 on Amazon.

To purchase the book log on to www.amazon.co.uk/Not-Only-One-collection-depression-ebook/dp/B08N1G5SWW

For NHS support for postnatal depression visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/mental-health-helplines