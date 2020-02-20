North Somerset businesses join forces to fight climate crisis

Lee Savage, Aspen Services Sales Manager, Kay Thomas, Puxton Park Manager and Ian Sweeten, Aspen Services Managing Director Puxton Park/Aspen Services

Two North Somerset businesses have banded together to help tackle the current climate crisis.

Puxton Park and Aspen Services will use composite food packaging Puxton Park and Aspen Services will use composite food packaging

Hewish-based adventure park Puxton Park and Bridgewater caterers Aspen Services said they planned to introduce an eco-friendly scheme for the cause.

Composite food packaging, made 100 per cent from reclaimed materials, will be used in Puxton Park's Clover Cafe and The Meadows restaurant.

Managing director Ian Sweeten said: "We are so pleased to be working with Puxton Park to improve their sustainability. We feel it is so important we all work together to save our environment."

The announcement comes shortly after The Mercury reported on Puxton Park's plan to plant more than 2,000 trees to support the government's 'carbon neutral' campaign.

www.thewestonmercury.co.uk/news/puxton-park-climate-emergeny-effort-1-6519403

Manager Kay Thomas said: "We are delighted to finally say that we are totally environmentally friendly here at Puxton Park."