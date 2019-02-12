Puxton Park named best farm attraction in Britain

Alistair Mead holding the award with members of staff. Archant

Bosses behind a popular tourist attraction are ‘ecstatic’ after being named the best of its kind in the country.

Puxton Park has been named the best farm attraction in Britain by the National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN), rewarding the ‘hard work, dedication and compassion’ of staff.

The Hewish attraction was presented the award at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on January 30, 12 months after it was awarded NFAN’s Day Maker of the Year prize.

NFAN’s judges praised the efforts of Puxton Park to connect people with North Somerset’s farming traditions as well as its wildlife and nature.

For the park’s managing director, Alistair Mead, the award holds even greater significance following the death of his dad Derek in a tragic farming accident in 2017.

The father-and-son duo started the business more than a decade ago, and Mr Mead is proud it has now been recognised as the country’s premier farm attraction.

He said: “We cannot put into words how ecstatic and grateful we feel to have won this award.

“When my late-father and I built Puxton Park 12 years ago, we dreamed of creating a place where families could make lifelong memories.

“Some of my greatest memories growing up were out on the farm and this is where my dad taught me some of life’s most valuable lessons.

“We couldn’t think of anything better than giving families the opportunity to share these experiences and create their own memories.”

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been invested to bolster the attraction’s range of offerings over the years, including a £300,000 20ft-tall high ropes course which was installed last year.

A whopping £500,000 was also spent creating an adventure barn in 2016, and the new attractions have proved successful in luring more visitors.

Mr Mead added: “I would also like to say a big thank you to all of the staff here at Puxton Park.

“Their hard work, dedication and compassion are what hold this place together.

“I am so grateful to have such a wonderful team of individuals who share my passion for providing an amazing day out for all of our visitors.”