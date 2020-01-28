Nursery to open at Puxton Park in April

Busy Buddies Nursery opening later this year at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An adventure park will be the grounds for a new nursery and forest school, both set to open in April.

Justine and Chris Bristow from Busy Buddies Nursery with Puxton Park marketing manager Grace Harvey and operations manager Phil Payne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Justine and Chris Bristow from Busy Buddies Nursery with Puxton Park marketing manager Grace Harvey and operations manager Phil Payne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Puxton Park, in Hewish, will teach children at Busy Buddies Nursery from the ages of three months to five years old.

The youngsters will also be educated at a 40-acre forest school at the site.

Busy Buddies is owned and managed by Justine and Chris Bristow, who have Early Years experience in areas such as special educational needs, Makaton, a language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech for people to communicate, and safeguarding.

Justine is also a registered childminder whose setting was graded as outstanding for Early Years provision in November.

She said: "The children will be supported and guided on their journey by a team of dedicated staff with a shared passion for caring and educating children.

"We believe that by creating indoors and outdoors environments which are full of learning opportunities, with the space to be creative, explore and have fun, this will enable children to feel safe and happy, allowing them to excel in their personal development and make memories that can last a lifetime."

Children will be taught the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum at the nursery.

The park has a partnership with Weston College where animal management learn from experts at the farm.

Puxton Park opened in 2007 to teach families in the community about farming and the cycle of food it provides.

Since it opened, the park has been home to many different animals, domestic and exotic, including 250 cows.

There is also a milking parlour and viewing areas for the visitors.

Managing director of Puxton Park, Alistair Mead, said: "We've always had a deep-rooted passion for supporting educational facilities which will benefit the local community.

"We feel that, under the care of Chris and Justine, children here will not only benefit from their child-care experience but also from the creative environment that will encourage them to grow-up with a love for the great outdoors."

For more information and enrolment details, visit www.busybuddiesdaycare.co.uk or call 07917 225914.