Readers react to opening of new pet funeral home

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 June 2019

Tony Lock has opened Rainbow Pastures in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Readers have reacted to news a funeral home which will offer a range of services for pets has opened.

Rainbow Pastures has opened an end-of-life pets service in Worle High Street.

It is run by Tony Lock and Sonia Royce, who opened AJ Lock Caring Funerals in Mead Vale in November.

A body pick-up will take place from homes or the vets, pet photography and after-life grooming will also take place.

Rainbow Pastures can also arrange chapel visits, body preparation, a hearse ride, individual cremation or home burial, bespoke pet funeral and memorial services.

Owner Tony decided to open the business after his own experiences when his pet died.

He said: "When I had my dog put down I felt there wasn't enough support for grieving families, you were given your ashes and that was it.

"Pets are part of the family so we wanted to give people an alternative option.

"It is something I have had in the back of my mind for the past two years and we will be working with several vets from the area to deliver the best service we can to people."

Many took to social media to share their views.

Lynda Danaher said: "I hope this funeral establishment goes from strength to strength.

"When we lost our dog Alfie we were so luc2ky to have an establishment named Dignity were we used to live which dealt with his cremation in a similar manner."

Elizabeth Maria Andreou added: "What an amazing idea, good luck and thank you for this amazing service."

Victoria Roberts commented: "What a lovely idea. My dad has never got over the loss of his beloved dog."

Kelly King said: "It's a bit like Rainbow Gate - we had our dog cremated there not so long ago, it was a lovely place we never knew existed before hand."

Judith Hebson wrote: "Lovely idea, I'm sure people will find comfort in this

Karen Compitus joked: "That's awesome, mind you my garden loves pets."

Abbie Sanderson exclaimed: "Oh my god, this is the cutest.

"Pets are like family after all."

Not everybody was sold on the idea, as Jilly Hall objected: "It's a lovely idea but not in the high street - we go there to shop."

