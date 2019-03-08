Advanced search

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 August 2019

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Archant

Readers objected to North Somerset Council's revised £5.8million plans to remodel Weston town centre's roads.

In 2017 the authority revealed plans to make Alexandra Parade a bus interchange among other changes to roads i.

But council officers went back to the drawing board and have created a new vision for the project, which will be funded by a multi-million-pound Government kitty, with hopes of reducing traffic volume in central Weston.

Regent Street from the Walliscote Road junction to the seafront - plus parts of High Street, St James Street, York Street and Beach Road - will become a pedestrian-only zone, excluding delivery times of 6pm-10am, if the plans materialise.

However, due to a lack of funding, the road surface and paving in the pedestrian zone will not be altered as part of the project.

Regent Street from the Odeon cinema to Alfred Street would also become a bus-only area with two-way access from both Walliscote Road and Locking Road which cars will be able to access and exit Alexandra Parade - which will have one-way restrictions lifted - via a new two-way junction in Alfred Street.

Many people had their say on social media.

Sue Puddy said: "How ridiculous - there is nothing in Weston town centre to visit unless you want a coffee, mobile phone or a cheap outfit from a charity shop."

Laura Hawkins added: "Maybe spend the money on a swimming pool, bowling alley, ice skating rink, roller rink, or a dairy festival with actual dairy and farming stalls with more than five cows."

Margaret Lewis commented: "I don't want to lose any of the greenery in Alexandra Parade. They have already destroyed the greenery in the Italian Gardens.

Chris Tovey said: "Slabs and nowhere to go. Priceless, sorry £6million. The bus station needs to go the other side next to the railway station with a large free car park - it's called integrated transport.

"Remove all the buses and cars and turn it into a safe spaces for pedestrians without the dangerous dual-use walking areas."

To join the discussion, log on to www.facebook.com/wsmercury

