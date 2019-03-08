Readers have their say on new town centre child safety scheme

Beverly Tucker from Weston Town Centre Partnership and Weston BID with the Weston Childsafe scheme poster and wristbands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Readers have had their say on a new Weston BID scheme to make the town centre safer for families.

The BID hopes its Child Safe scheme, will make the town centre a 'great location for shopping, offering all visitors a safe and pleasant experience'.

Many businesses in and around the High Street have signed up to the initiative, sporting stickers in their windows to signal to children who have become separated from their parents while shopping they are able to seek help from staff.

Each shop taking part in the scheme has been given a code, which means CCTV can be quickly contacted to help locate lost children.

Parents are also able to obtain wristbands for their children, which have space for a mobile phone number so families can be easily reunited.

The wristbands are free and can be collected at the Sovereign Shopping Centre, McDonald's, Weston Museum and from the MAVIS community bus.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Linda Taylor said: “There is nothing in Weston that anyone would want to visit.

“Most never see the sea as the tide goes out too far, we need a pool but what did we get? A junk yard for many years and now a so-called fairground and no shops to speak of other than charity shops.”

Donna Raymond added: “There's no shops, nowhere for parents and babies or toddlers to go except Waterstones, and nothing for them to do.

“To top it off there are junkies everywhere, needles on the beach and any activities along the seafront area is ridiculously priced.

“Until these issues are addressed the town centre will never be a family friendly place.

“The only good thing is the new Art Community Centre at the old Salt Rock Shop.”

Pete Bromley commented: “For children to become separated from their families when shopping, there needs to be some actual shops in Weston that people can spend time in.

“If Weston had some department stores or big shops then that makes sense, but it is full of coffee shops and phone case shops.

Steve Williams said: "Well done weston Bid, How about a scheme that gives something back to the businesses forced to pay your levy."