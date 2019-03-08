Advanced search

Petrol station closed for three months

PUBLISHED: 15:46 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 18 March 2019

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

A supermarket petrol station has shut for three months to allow redevelopment work to take place.

Asda’s forecourt, off Phillips Road, closed yesterday (Sunday) and will not reopen until June 26.

The exterior of the store has been renovated in recent months and Asda’s intention is to boost its refuelling station too.

Planning permission was obtained from North Somerset Council to renovate the site last year.

The small shop will make way for a drive-through kiosk serving six pumps, while the remaining two will be operated on a pay-at-the-pump basis.

The entrance to the petrol station will be changed.

Cars will only be able to access the site when leaving the supermarket car park and turning right into it.

Drivers entering Asda will be able to get to the refuelling station without navigating the car park by turning right after passing it and then right again.

The forecourt will be able to serve eight cars at any one time, as before.

