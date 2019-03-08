Pub's expansion plans get green light

The pub's look could soon change. Picture: Google Maps Google

Councillors have approved 'first class' improvements to a popular pub in Burnham - despite concerns about the materials being used.

An artist's impression of what Burnham's Wetherspoons pub may one day look like. Picture: KDPA An artist's impression of what Burnham's Wetherspoons pub may one day look like. Picture: KDPA

The Reeds Arms in Pier Street, which is owned by JD Wetherspoons, is due to reopen on June 7, after a substantial refit costing £600,000.

The company applied to Sedgemoor District Council to install glass wind-breakers outside the pub's western entrance, and to construct a glazed conservatory or canopy over its southern entrance.

The conservatory will increase the floorspace available to diners and drinkers by around 15 square metres, which Wetherspoons has claimed 'would not affect the integrity of the subject building'.

The council's development committee has welcomed the plans, but asked the pub to consider different materials be used for the wind-breakers, at a meeting in Bridgwater on Tuesday morning.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council objected to the plans, stating it had no concerns about the conservatory but felt the glass screens were 'not in keeping with the existing building', which is in the town's conservation area.

Sixteen residents wrote to the district council in support of the changes, describing them as 'a brilliant idea', 'aesthetically pleasing' and 'very elegant.'

Burnham North Concillor, Alistair Hendry said: "I think this is absolutely first class.

"We get very strong winds off Burnham's sea front. This will be a first class improvement, and I will support what they are doing."

Cllr Mike Murphy said he had visited the site before the meeting and claimed some of the work had already started.

He said: "I'm a little surprised that we're sitting here discussing this when the screens have already been installed.

"They say in the application the glazed screens would include anodised aluminium - but they're not, they're stainless steel.

"The stainless steel clips elsewhere on the building are showing evidence of corrosion. This building is right in the teeth of the storm - the material is not adequate for this."

Cllr Murphy claimed the refit would include two new doors on the western side of the building, which "will makes it more suitable for wheelchairs."

Despite its concerns, the committee voted unanimously to approved the plans.