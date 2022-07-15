Seven jobs created as outdoor clothing store comes to shopping outlet

Where the new Regatta store in Cheddar is set to open later this month - Credit: Google

A new outdoor clothing store is opening - bringing seven jobs to Somerset.

Regatta Great Outdoors is opening a shop at The Cliffs Shopping Outlet in Cheddar in the premises formerly occupied by Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

Jo Black, retail director at Regatta, said the store was set to welcome shoppers from July 21.

"This really is an exciting time for the Regatta brand to be opening in Cheddar," said Jo.

"Somerset is a fabulous marketplace, and our customers can expect to receive great service, great brands and see an incredible range suitable for all the family at affordable prices as we look to inspire more and more people to fall in love with the great outdoors."



Founded in 1981, Regatta is famous for men's, women's and childrenswear, as well as offering camping and adventure essentials – from tents and sleeping bags to rucksacks and footwear.

"Regatta’s large product range targets a vast audience from hikers and outdoor adventurers to active families and dog walkers, with the aim of enabling people to enjoy the great outdoors and live healthier and happier lives," a spokesperson said.

Regatta has more than 60 retail stores and retail partners across the UK.

For the opening on July 21, there will be up to 70%-off opening offers in-store.

"Regatta staff look forward to welcoming customers with new ranges available from celebrity ambassadors such as Freddie Flintoff, Rochelle Humes and Josie Gibson plus ranges from famous names such as Peppa Pig," the spokesperson added.