Award nominations for Right at Home North Somerset

Published: 8:52 AM September 15, 2021

Right at Home North Somerset has been nominated for two awards. - Credit: B.G.PHOTOGRAPHY

A care company from North Somerset has been shortlisted for two awards.

Right at Home North Somerset has been nominated for Business Leader’s Customer Excellence award and the Right At Home UK Employer of the Year award.

The first of the annual awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of local businesses, and the second is for businesses operating nationally across the Right at Home franchise. Both awards ceremonies will take place later this month.

Right at Home provides care and support to more than 80 people living in their own homes. It employs a team of 50 carers who support people with companionship, home help and personal care, to specialist dementia support.

Grant Attwood, owner of Right at Home North Somerset said: “These shortlistings reflect our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our clients and how much we value our amazing team of caregivers.

“The awards ceremonies give us the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the team and celebrate their continued hard work and dedication to improving the lives of each and every one of our clients.”



