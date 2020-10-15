Advanced search

Social club reopens after deep clean following positive coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 16:19 15 October 2020

The Ritz Social Club, in Burnham. Picture: Google Street View

The Ritz Social Club, in Burnham. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A social club has reopened today (Thursday) after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ritz Social Club, in Burnham, was forced to close on Tuesday following the result, and a deep clean was carried out at the venue, in Victoria Street, yesterday (Wednesday).

In a post on the club’s social media yesterday, a spokesman said: “We have undertaken a deep clean which included a complete decontamination from Decontamination Specialist Services which have done a great job.

“The two staff members that worked on the evening in question have been tested. Thank you for your understanding at these trying times.”

The club says anyone who has been in close proximity to the member at set times on October 8 has been contacted and will be told by track and trace if they need to self isolate.

The venue has rewashed all glassware following the positive result and the Ritz reopened today at 11am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club

From non-league to Premier League: The rise of Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Joe Gomez (left) during the Premier League match at Villa Park.

Mawford makes his mark on return to Cheddar to help ensure progress in FA Vase

Jake Mawford played four games and scored one goal in his first spell with Cheddar during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Archant.

Wrington Redhill fight back to pick up win in seven-goal thriller at Timsbury Athletic

Rory Thomas, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and George Fake celebrate Sam Parkinsons opener. Picture: John Newport

Too hot to handle – Burns regains championship lead with best weekend at Croft

Will Burns celebrates his best ever weekend after picking up two wins and one second placed finish at Croft. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography