Social club reopens after deep clean following positive coronavirus test

The Ritz Social Club, in Burnham. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A social club has reopened today (Thursday) after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ritz Social Club, in Burnham, was forced to close on Tuesday following the result, and a deep clean was carried out at the venue, in Victoria Street, yesterday (Wednesday).

In a post on the club’s social media yesterday, a spokesman said: “We have undertaken a deep clean which included a complete decontamination from Decontamination Specialist Services which have done a great job.

“The two staff members that worked on the evening in question have been tested. Thank you for your understanding at these trying times.”

The club says anyone who has been in close proximity to the member at set times on October 8 has been contacted and will be told by track and trace if they need to self isolate.

The venue has rewashed all glassware following the positive result and the Ritz reopened today at 11am.