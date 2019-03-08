Advanced search

Business behind innovative baby product earns national recognition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 September 2019

Matt Sparrow and Matt Dyson of Rockit.

Matt Sparrow and Matt Dyson of Rockit.

Archant

The North Somerset business behind an innovative product which helps babies sleep has been recognised as one of the best small firms in the country.

Rockit, based in Wrington, has been selected in the Small Biz 100 ahead of Small Business Saturday in December.

Rockit launched two years ago, as dads Nick Webb, Matt Dyson and Matt Sparrow worked to create a product to help restless children sleep.

They created a rocker which attaches to prams and strollers, helping little ones nod off.

The product has received much praise and interest from across the globe, with the business exporting Rockits to dozens of countries.

It has also proved immensely popular in the UK with more than 100 shops stocking Rockits, and the business has been recognised for its innovation and success by Small Business Saturday.

Matt is delighted the business has been recognised.

He said: "We are a small team at Rockit mission control and we are over the moon to be selected as one of this year's Small Biz 100.

"Small businesses are vital to the UK economy and we are proud to be exporting Rockits to more than 40 countries within just two years of launch.

"We also love our local retailers and supply Rockits to more than 100 independent nursery retailers throughout the UK.

"It is fantastic to be recognised in this way by the Small Business Saturday campaign."

The event, which will take place on December 7, has been held annually since 2013 and seeks to promote and praise Britain's small traders amid a difficult retail market.

In 100 days ahead of Small Business Saturday, one business per day will be showcased by the campaign - with Rockit enjoying its day in the spotlight on September 4, when the businesses' products and innovation were celebrated on the events social media pages.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, added: "The event's increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country's incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase.

"But we believe those we have chosen are true representatives of the diverse, creative and inspiring heroes at the heart of our communities."

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels reach play-offs

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Lympsham and Belvedere’s season has been ‘record breaking’ says Stuart Bruce

Lympsham and Belvedere outside the Lympsham Sports Club Pavilion Bar.

Business behind innovative baby product earns national recognition

Matt Sparrow and Matt Dyson of Rockit.

Man charged with two burglaries and assault on emergency worker

Harding has been charged with committing burglaries at homes in Rosewood Avenue. Picture: Google

Hospice seeks couples for Strictly Fun Dancing

Weston Hospicecare's Strictly Fun Dancing 4 of 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists