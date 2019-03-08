Business behind innovative baby product earns national recognition

Matt Sparrow and Matt Dyson of Rockit. Archant

The North Somerset business behind an innovative product which helps babies sleep has been recognised as one of the best small firms in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rockit, based in Wrington, has been selected in the Small Biz 100 ahead of Small Business Saturday in December.

Rockit launched two years ago, as dads Nick Webb, Matt Dyson and Matt Sparrow worked to create a product to help restless children sleep.

They created a rocker which attaches to prams and strollers, helping little ones nod off.

The product has received much praise and interest from across the globe, with the business exporting Rockits to dozens of countries.

It has also proved immensely popular in the UK with more than 100 shops stocking Rockits, and the business has been recognised for its innovation and success by Small Business Saturday.

Matt is delighted the business has been recognised.

He said: "We are a small team at Rockit mission control and we are over the moon to be selected as one of this year's Small Biz 100.

"Small businesses are vital to the UK economy and we are proud to be exporting Rockits to more than 40 countries within just two years of launch.

"We also love our local retailers and supply Rockits to more than 100 independent nursery retailers throughout the UK.

"It is fantastic to be recognised in this way by the Small Business Saturday campaign."

The event, which will take place on December 7, has been held annually since 2013 and seeks to promote and praise Britain's small traders amid a difficult retail market.

In 100 days ahead of Small Business Saturday, one business per day will be showcased by the campaign - with Rockit enjoying its day in the spotlight on September 4, when the businesses' products and innovation were celebrated on the events social media pages.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, added: "The event's increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country's incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase.

"But we believe those we have chosen are true representatives of the diverse, creative and inspiring heroes at the heart of our communities."