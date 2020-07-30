Advanced search

‘Aladdin’s cave of bridal beauty’ - independent boutique secures new location

PUBLISHED: 17:27 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 30 July 2020

Rookery Bridal has moved to The Stables Business Park. Picture: Rookery Bridal

A bridal shop near Weston has moved to a new location in Somerset.

The Stables Business Park in Rooksbridge, near Axbridge, is now home to independent boutique Rookery Bridal.

The shop used to be based at Rookery Manor Hotel near Weston.

Sarah Hackett, owner of Rookery Bridal, has many years of experience in the wedding industry, who explained why she had moved from Rookery Manor Hotel to the park.

Sarah said: “I wanted the business to be independent, I purchased Rookery Bridal last year from Rookery Manor Hotel and I wanted it to be physically independent as well.

“The Stables Business Park provides us with a much more accessible location, extra space and storage.

“We have more than 70 wedding gowns and have an extensive selection of veils, belts, tiaras, shoes and hair vines.

“Space is very important to us, as brides need to feel comfortable when they are choosing their gown and accessories.”

Despite problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah says business at the park has remained strong.

Brides-to-be can make a virtual appointment with the company through its website, where queries relating to wedding dresses, pricing and inventory can be answered.

The store offers a-line, ball gown, mermaid, straight, fit and flare dresses and more.

Boutique sales manager Lin Ogden, who has been in the wedding business for almost 20 years, said they love the process of the bride choosing a dress and accessories.

Lin said: “Visitors can park outside and choose from so many styles.

“There’s no hard sell or pressure, just a chance to indulge in an Aladdin’s cave of bridal beauty.”

Tom and Sally Dalley, owners of the Stables Businesses Park, said they were pleased that Rookery Bridal had relocated its offices to Rooksbridge.

The pair said it is a local company which can be added to the diverse range of businesses that operate from the address.

Rookery Bridal has moved into the new offices at The Mill House on the park.

The business is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 9am to 5pm.

