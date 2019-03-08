Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Supermarket to carry out 150 hours of volunteering for Weston hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 July 2019

Manager Steve Kovacs and the Sainsbury’s Worle team meet representatives of Weston Hospicecare to celebrate the launch of 150 Days Of Community.

Manager Steve Kovacs and the Sainsbury's Worle team meet representatives of Weston Hospicecare to celebrate the launch of 150 Days Of Community.

Archant

A Worle supermarket has offered its support for Weston Hospicecare - with staff at the store pledging hundreds of hours of volunteering time and fundraising support.

Sainsbury's, in Queensway, has adopted the hospice as its charity of the year, while also identifying the charity as its principle beneficiary of the chain's 150 Days Of Community project.

The project involves stores selecting charities to benefit from 150 days' worth of its workers' time.

Employees are paid as normal, but spend their time working for the nominated charities instead.

Steve Kovacs, manager of Sainsbury's Worle, said: "We've spent a century and a half being part of thousands of communities: making a difference and doing our bit.

"So what better way to celebrate our 150th birthday than by making more of a difference for our communities than ever before?

"We've pledged support for over 2,500 projects and we'll all be making a difference and doing our bit for projects that have the biggest impact in our communities.

The team at Sainsbury's will help to renovate a storage area within the hospice headquarters at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill.

Mr Kovacs added: "So many of our colleagues and customers have had loved ones cared for at the hospice and want to give something back.

"Until October 23 we will be volunteering at the hospice to make their external storage room beautiful and fit for purpose once again.

"We will be clearing, sanding, painting and organising with the hospice to make the room a bright light and easily accessible storage space."

Sainsbury's has also pledged in-store fundraising opportunities for the hospice, which will be gratefully received too.

Simon Angear, the hospice's corporate fundraising manager, said: "We are grateful to the team at Sainsbury's for choosing to support us through its 150 Days Of Community initiative.

"We look forward to forging new friendships within the team as we work with them on this important project in the months ahead."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Hope for positive future for ‘beautiful community asset’

Goblin Combe Environment Centre, in Cleeve. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Swimmer rescued from riptide in Weston bay

The RNLI rescued them swimmer from a rock.

Hope for positive future for ‘beautiful community asset’

Goblin Combe Environment Centre, in Cleeve. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bowls: Mixed week for Banwell

Banwell's Mike Amos and John Wright in Turnbull Cup action against St Andrews

Bowls: Ashcombe Park enjoy annual Grandparents Day

Grandparents Day was enjoyed by young and old at Ashcombe Park Bowls Club in the annual get-together to introduce bowls to younger people.

Supermarket to carry out 150 hours of volunteering for Weston hospice

Manager Steve Kovacs and the Sainsbury’s Worle team meet representatives of Weston Hospicecare to celebrate the launch of 150 Days Of Community.

Hutton Bloomers paid a visit to local children’s hospice

Hutton Bloomers visit local hospice during their open day

‘David and Goliath’ battle to keep A&E at night – campaigners

Save Weston A&E converged in the Italian Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Gareth Newnham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists