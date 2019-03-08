Supermarket to carry out 150 hours of volunteering for Weston hospice

Manager Steve Kovacs and the Sainsbury's Worle team meet representatives of Weston Hospicecare to celebrate the launch of 150 Days Of Community. Archant

A Worle supermarket has offered its support for Weston Hospicecare - with staff at the store pledging hundreds of hours of volunteering time and fundraising support.

Sainsbury's, in Queensway, has adopted the hospice as its charity of the year, while also identifying the charity as its principle beneficiary of the chain's 150 Days Of Community project.

The project involves stores selecting charities to benefit from 150 days' worth of its workers' time.

Employees are paid as normal, but spend their time working for the nominated charities instead.

Steve Kovacs, manager of Sainsbury's Worle, said: "We've spent a century and a half being part of thousands of communities: making a difference and doing our bit.

"So what better way to celebrate our 150th birthday than by making more of a difference for our communities than ever before?

"We've pledged support for over 2,500 projects and we'll all be making a difference and doing our bit for projects that have the biggest impact in our communities.

The team at Sainsbury's will help to renovate a storage area within the hospice headquarters at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill.

Mr Kovacs added: "So many of our colleagues and customers have had loved ones cared for at the hospice and want to give something back.

"Until October 23 we will be volunteering at the hospice to make their external storage room beautiful and fit for purpose once again.

"We will be clearing, sanding, painting and organising with the hospice to make the room a bright light and easily accessible storage space."

Sainsbury's has also pledged in-store fundraising opportunities for the hospice, which will be gratefully received too.

Simon Angear, the hospice's corporate fundraising manager, said: "We are grateful to the team at Sainsbury's for choosing to support us through its 150 Days Of Community initiative.

"We look forward to forging new friendships within the team as we work with them on this important project in the months ahead."