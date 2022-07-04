Sarah is new partner at Weston accountancy office

Sarah Edwards has been made a partner at Albert Goodman - Credit: Albert Goodman

A new partner has been appointed at the Weston office of a regional chartered accountancy firm.

Sarah Edwards has been promoted at the firm’s Weston office -

taking the ratio of female partners across the firm to a new high.

She joined Albert Goodman as a trainee in 2008 before leaving the firm to join a large builder’s merchant and international manufacturing company as a group accountant.

She rejoined the firm in 2021 to offer specialist advice to medical clients where she guides GP practices, doctors, consultants, and locums through the complexities within medical accounts.

In addition, she also advises on NHS pensions schemes, alongside providing expert tax advice.

Sarah’s promotion takes the partnership board female representation to a 56%/44% female/male split – a high for the firm.

Sarah will continue to work out of Albert Goodman’s Weston office closely with Jim Duggan, also a current medical partner.

She said: "I feel really honoured to earn a place on the partnership board and even more thrilled that this takes the number of female

partners to a record high.

"Albert Goodman has been a big part of my career and I’m excited I

can now play a part in the future of this growing accountancy firm."

Iain McVicar, managing partner at Albert Goodman, added: "Once a trainee and now a female partner, I couldn’t be more thrilled that Sarah is joining the leadership team.

"Since taking on the role as the new managing partner at Albert Goodman, it feels great to work alongside female partners like Sarah who bring so much specialised accountancy expertise

to the table.

"I’m excited to see her develop and grow personally in this challenging role."