Husband and wife launch woodwork business

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 July 2019

Adam and Tracey Brownlow with Savvy, starting a new business venture called Savvy's Yard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A husband and wife have launched a woodwork business from their own home.

Adam Brownlow and his wife Tracey set up Savvy's Yard, based from their home in Mark.

Adam redesigns custom-made pieces of woodwork and Tracey handles the website and social media.

Joint owner Adam said: "It's grown into a website business from the shed next to our horse's stable.

"The business began to flourish when my mum posted our company's idea on Facebook community groups, which people really seemed to warm to.

"We sell a mixture of trinkets which are made by my wife and myself.

"My wife is great with website design, so she set it up around the idea of a picturesque country home and cottage, so people can take home the country living lifestyle.

"I have renovated a railway sleeper, we hand make a lot of the products."

