Pub and live music venue for sale in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 December 2018

Scallys is on the market for £375,000.

A popular pub and live music venue is up for sale as the landlord prepares to retire.

Scallys is on the market for £375,000.

Owner Dawn Coupe has spent 26 happy years behind the bar at Scallys – welcoming pool and darts teams, bikers, music fans and revellers.

She is now looking forward to retiring and is hoping the new owner will continue where she has left off.

She said: “I have very much enjoyed it. I’d just like to say thank you for 26 years of support from everybody.

“I’d love for it to continue the way it is and carry on from where I left off, but that’s down to whoever wants to take it on.

“My partner retired two years ago and now it’s time for me to retire.

“I’ve spent 26 years running a good pub with a full mixture of people including music fans, pool and darts teams.

“We’ve had bands from all over the world and we’ve had so much support from everyone.”

Scallys, in Carlton Street, has been given a £375,000 price tag by property adviser Christie & Co.

The pub has a large bar, a pool area and a stage for live music performances which are hosted regularly at the venue.

The two-storey detached property benefits from a 2am license, seven days a week, and it can accommodate 150 people.

Over the winter months, the pub also hosts darts and pool teams, providing a hub for the community with year-round trade.

The venue also boasts outdoor seating to the front and side of the pub for up to 50 people, with further standing space.

Scallys is in a prime location – close to the seafront, and directly opposite the new Dolphin Square complex – making it a popular haunt for regulars and passing trade.

Nicholas Calfe, from Christie & Co, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a first-time entrant or existing operator to purchase as it is a very profitable pub while only trading as a wet led pub, but also offers potential to increase its profitability by introducing a food menu and converting the existing four-bedroom owners accommodation into letting rooms.

“Pubs located in busy tourist towns are highly desirable as they offer strong trade potential in peak seasons and particularly those with a loyal local customer base, such as Scallys, provide a very profitable investment with consistent revenue.”

