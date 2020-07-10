Second seaside town pub closes after positive coronavirus test

The Somerset and Dorset pub closed on Thursday,

A second pub in a seaside town has shut after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea.

The Somerset and Dorset, in Burnham High Street, closed yesterday (Thursday) as a result of the diagnosis.

The pub states people who visited the premises since Saturday who need to be tested will be contacted by NHS Track and Trace.

A consultant from Public Health England informed the pub today (Friday) that the Somerset and Dorset was ‘safe to open’ and ‘did not need to close the pub’.

Saagar Indian Takeaway closed its doors on Monday, which reopened on Friday.

However, its owners said, to ‘protect local residents, customers and our staff’, that it will not open until their test results were back.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page says: “This morning, we were contacted by a consultant from Public Health England.

“We were informed that we are safe to open and did not need to close the pub.

“However, to protect the local residents, customers and our staff, we will not open until our test results are back.

“Deep cleaning is in process. Thank you for your support during these testing times.

“Take care from Phil, Gaynor and the team at the S & D.”

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham closed on Saturday after a customer tested positive for the virus.

The Mercury reported earlier this week that Indian takeaway Saagar, also in Burnham, shut its doors on Monday for a deep clean after one of its drivers had been to the Lighthouse Kitchen.

The takeaway has now reopened as of today.

Vape Escape, in Chapel Street, also closed after it was informed a customer who had visited on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

The bar completed a deep clean and gave its staff tests, which came back negative, and the store has now reopened.

The Somerset and Dorset pub released a statement about the closure yesterday, which says: “Due to information received regarding a customer testing positive for Covid-19, we are shutting, deep cleaning and getting tested.

“We are shut from tonight. However, we have been informed by EI Publican and the government guidelines that we can reopen after the deep clean.

“Anyone who has been in our pub since Saturday who needs to be tested will be contacted by the NHS Track and Trace.

“You can, for peace of mind, choose to be tested without being contacted if you so wish.”