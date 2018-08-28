Council appeals for seaside businesses to come forward

Burnham and Berrow beaches need traders for the next three summer seasons. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Sedgemoor District Council is on the look out for seaside businesses to trade in the area for the next three summers.

Businesses can apply to trade on or near the beaches in Burnham, including at the town’s Apex Park and Marine Cove Gardens, and in Berrow.

Companies which sell children’s inflatables and ice cream, as well as those offering donkey rides and trampolining sessions, should apply to trade at Burnham’s beach.

Berrow beach needs those which sell refreshments, ice cream and also companies which offer people beach deckchairs to hire.

Refreshment businesses are being encouraged to come forward at Marine Cove Gardens and Apex Park, including ice cream and food stalls at the latter.

Companies which are interested in trading on the beaches should call 03003 037800 or email sarah.richards@sedgemoor.gov.uk

Applications close on February 15.